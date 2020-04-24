Calendar (April 25)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SUNDAY
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hot meals served 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
MONDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Lebanon Schools emergency meal distribution for all children ages 1 to 18, 9 to 9:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Drive-through service; enter in the bus slip area in front of LHS.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m. Hot meals served 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Classes
MONDAY
Free yoga online, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Events
SUNDAY
Breakfast, 9 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-7925.
Brunch, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Albany American Legion, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE.
Bingo, noon, American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Cost: $11 for single package, $22 for double package. Information: 541-926-0127.
Canceled: Sundays @ 3 concert series, Adrato Trio. More updates: sundaysat3concerts@gmail.com.
Women in Black peace vigil, 5 to 6 p.m., in front of the Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-829-0553.
40&8 bingo, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon American Legion Hall, 480 Main St. Open menu through kitchen.
MONDAY
Family story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For young children and their families.
Wobblers story time, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Songs, games, stories and activities for children just beginning to walk.
"The American West: History, Myth and Legacy," 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Video series. This week: "The California Gold Rush" and "Bleeding Kansas and the Civil War in the West."
Bingo, 1 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Jammin’ for the Hungry, 5 p.m., community kitchen, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Volunteers make jam for local food banks. Information: saragpower@gmail.com.
Kick-Start Monday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $3 per person. Info: 541-974-0470.
Christmas Storybook Land volunteer information open house, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., conference room, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Drop in for information about helping at Christmas Storybook Land. Open to all, including teens and families. Information: 541-928-4656.
Fundraisers
MONDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Government
MONDAY
Canceled: Imagine Corvallis Action Network, 5:15 p.m.
Philomath Planning Commission, 6 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Election of officers and Philomath Municipal Code Chapter 18 Zoning amendments.
Albany City Council, 4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
Philomath Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 980 Applegate St.
Health
MONDAY
Benton Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1), 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Patients may begin lining up for intake at 8 a.m. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Monroe Family Medicine, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Opportunities
The city of Lebanon is seeking people to fill upcoming vacant positions on the Lebanon Budget Committee. To apply, fill out a city board/committee/commission application, available at city hall, 925 Main St., or at https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/sites/default/files/fileattachments/city_clerk/page/1038/boardapplicationformupdated_fillable.pdf. Deadline: 5 p.m. Friday.
Organizations
SUNDAY
Santiam Scrappers Quilt Guild, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Information: Jean, 541-401-2569.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Corvallis Pokemon League, 2 to 4 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Open to all ages.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 2 p.m., Sweet Home Veterans of Foreign Wars, 580 Main St. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign-up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
MONDAY
Seniors and Law Enforcement Together, 10 a.m., Lebanon Justice Center, 40 N. Second St. Information: 541-258-4339.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Greater Albany Rotary Club, noon, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E.
Lebanon Toastmasters, noon, 266 E. Grant St. Information: 541-401-9187.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. All ages, new and experienced players. Cost: $6. Partners/information: 541-752-0934.
Corvallis Woodcarvers, 4 p.m., First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op South Store, 1007 SE Third St. Open to novice and experienced carvers. Information: 541-758-0709.
Five Stones Sangha, 5:30 p.m., Friends Meeting House, 3311 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Mindfulness meditation in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh and the Community of Mindful Living. Information: 541-760-9760 or https://sites.google.com/site/fivestonessanghacorvallis.
Corvallis Evening Toastmasters Group, 6:15 p.m., Ramsay Room, Old Mill Center for Children and Families, 1650 SW 45th Place. Public speaking and leadership. Information: 541-207-2439.
Corvallis Chess Club, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St.; if the deli is full, the club meets at New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St. Expert members will help beginners. Information: 541-967-1911.
Willamette Writers on the River and Coastal Chapter, 6:30 p.m., online. Author Tiffany Pitts will present "Sharpen Your Wit: Building Story with Humor." On your computer or smartphone, go to https://zoom.us/j/995654281 to join. Attendance is free to all.
Senior centers
MONDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 NE Water Ave. — 8 a.m., Early Morning Fitness; 9 a.m., Spinners; 9 a.m., Tax Help; 9:15 a.m., Adaptive Pilates; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi Chuan; noon, card games; noon, Tortilla Chip Day; 1 p.m., Gentle Yoga; 1 p.m., mahjong; 1:30 p.m., Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program; 2 p.m., Gentle Yoga; 2 p.m., Watercolor Painting Beginning/Intermediate; 3 p.m., Gentle Yoga; 3:30 p.m., Tai Chi Chuan.
Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. — 9 a.m., Gentle Yoga; 10 a.m., Gentle Yoga; 10 a.m. to noon, open table tennis; 11 a.m., Nia.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., beginning dulcimer class; 10 a.m., advanced dulcimer class; 11 a.m., chair music and movement; 11 a.m., Tai Chi; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., pinochle; 2 p.m., bunco; 5:30 p.m., Easy Cardio Fitness.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings occurring online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, 4 to 5:30 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 8:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Philomath. Self-help weight-loss support group. Information: 541-619-1358.
Good 2 Go, 9 a.m., downstairs, Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. To promote veteran peer support, share community resources, build camaraderie and give veterans a safe place to hang out. Mission: permanent housing.
Lifestyles Overcoming Troubles Utilizing Support Group (LOTUS), 11 a.m., Benton County Health Department, 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6107.
Pregnancy and Postpartum Stress Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sponsored by WellMama. For pregnant women and mothers. For location, call 541-231-4343.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 to 8 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Caregiver Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Timberhill Athletic Club, 2855 NW 29th St., Corvallis. An opportunity to connect with others caring for a loved one with cancer.
Corvallis Refuge Recovery, 5:30 p.m., Room 9, upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. A non-theistic recovery program that doesn't ask anyone to believe anything, only to trust the Buddhist-oriented process and do the work of recovering from addiction of any kind. Information: 541-908-0864.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 N.W. Grant Ave., Corvallis. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: basil2001@comcast.net.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., sanctuary, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Christian-based recovery program.
