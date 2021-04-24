Calendar (April 24)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Announcements
Benton County will allow public access to all county facility lobbies starting Monday. There will be check-in stations at the entryway of each facility that provide hand sanitizer and face masks, which must be worn while in the facility. Individuals will need to provide contact information in order for the county to conduct contact tracing in case of possible exposure.
Assistance
SUNDAY
Due to the extension by the Internal Revenue Service and the State of Oregon, the income tax due date is now May 17. Local AARP Tax-Aide councilors have appointments available in Philomath for anyone looking for free preparation of simple tax returns. Appointments: 541-602-5829.
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
MONDAY
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 10:30 to 11 a.m., South Shore Elementary School, 910 Bain St. SE; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); noon to 12:30 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available); noon to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; and noon to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St. Children need not be present at meal pick-up. The meal bus routes are no longer running.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner for all children age 1 to 18. Open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St. Meal pre-order is available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. Information: 541-286-4183.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
MONDAY
Gentle yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Government
MONDAY
Benton County Budget Committee training, 12:30 p.m., 1-786-535-3211, access code 210-942-109#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/210942109.
Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Technical Advisory Committee, 1 p.m., 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID 831 4499 9347, passcode 2020; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82144999347.
Corvallis Mixed-Use Departmental Advisory Committee, 3:30 p.m., online.
Albany Planning Commission/City Council joint work session, 5:15 p.m., 1-571-317-3122, access code 498-239-709; or https://www.gotomeet.me/communitydevelopmentcityofalbany/pc.
Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District Budget Committee, 7 p.m., 253-215-8782, meeting ID 328 451 689, password 024403.
Health
MONDAY
Benton Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1), 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Patients may begin lining up for intake at 8 a.m. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Courtyard Marriott, 400 SW First St., Corvallis.
Monroe Family Medicine, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Opportunities
Prestige Assisted Living at West Hills in Corvallis is offering free online fall risk assessments online through Friday. Falling at home is the leading cause of injury in older adults, and poses a serious risk to the well-being of seniors. Visit fallriskassessment.com.
Organizations
MONDAY
Benton County Republican Women, 11:30 a.m., Papa's Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Judy Tontz will present "Parents' Rights in Education." Ballots for school board positions to be decided in the May 18 election will be sent out starting April 28.
Lebanon Senior Center Mystery Club, 1 p.m., 1-877-853-5247, meeting ID 818 8183 8170; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81881838170. "Case Files: Underwood Cellars." For a copy of the case, call 541-258-4919.
Benton Soil and Water Conservation District Personnel and Finance Committee, 6 p.m., via call-in video conferencing. For information on how to attend: 541-231-2615.
Schools
MONDAY
Contract negotiations between the Corvallis School District and the Oregon School Employees Association, 2:30 p.m., Zoom and YouTube. Information: 541-757-5724 or karlie.adkins@corvallis.k12.or.us.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 to 8 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.