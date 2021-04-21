Calendar (April 21)

The ArtsCare Program at Samaritan Health Services is collecting photos of cancer survivors to build an art installation to be called the Wall of Hope. The wall will be displayed in the Samaritan Radiation Oncology building in Corvallis but may move to other locations later. Send an email to artscare@samhealth.org with "Wall of Hope" in the subject line; include your name, contact information and a photo of your face. If you wish, share a few words of hope and inspiration. Deadline: April 30.

Organizations

All Women's Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., Golf Club of Oregon, 905 NW Springhill Drive NW, Albany. The group plays nine and 18 holes; participants are asked to arrive 30 minutes before tee start time. Visitors are welcome to play the first time without joining. Dues: $75, which includes a Golf Handicap and Information Network membership.

Lebanon Senior Center Book Lovers, 2 p.m., 1-877-853-5247 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83726550421, meeting ID 837 2655 0421. Everyone gets a chance to share about something they have read.

Support groups

THURSDAY