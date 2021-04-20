Calendar (April 20)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Due to the extension by the Internal Revenue Service and the State of Oregon, the income tax due date is now May 17. Local AARP Tax-Aide councilors have appointments available in Philomath for anyone looking for free preparation of simple tax returns. Appointments: 541-602-5829.
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 10:30 to 11 a.m., South Shore Elementary School, 910 Bain St. SE; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); noon to 12:30 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available); noon to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; and noon to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St. Children need not be present at meal pick-up. The meal bus routes are no longer running.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner for all children 18 years old or under. Open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; and Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave. Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive, will distribute meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays only. Each child will receive three meals for Monday and three meals for Tuesday. Families are welcome to pick up meals in Corvallis on the other days. Three meals daily are available for students attending school in person at Corvallis and Philomath schools. Pre-order is encouraged. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup free hot lunch for all, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. New food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
"Let's Eat," 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd. Grab-and-go sack suppers for all.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., online. At 9:30: Paul Shaffer and Edward Junkins will present "What's Happening in Corvallis City Government? Update from Two City Councilors." At 1:30: Colin Koopman will present "How We Became Our Data and How Our Data Became Political." Information: http://academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Gentle yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Everyone age 5 or over must wear a mask. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Government
WEDNESDAY
Canceled: Albany Revitalization Agency.
Canceled: Central Albany Revitalization Area.
Corvallis Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2039929834424020749.
Health
WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Calapooia Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Grocery Outlet, 1755 NW Ninth St., Suite 110, Corvallis.
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Organizations
WEDNESDAY
100 People Who Care Corvallis, 6 p.m., Zoom. Those interested in joining this giving circle or just learning more about how participants give money to local nonprofit agencies are invited to attend. Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAsf-6trTItG9A_pkqepNpPA6joXXWDDZTw?fbclid=IwAR1uvnow2VR52suIlZ92W9qx1IHt-tbWbUzsz9zgzmWYh0bTv8cZXMVdPaA.
Scholarships
The Oakville Youth Memorial Scholarship Committee is accepting applications for the 2021-22 academic year. To qualify, applicants must live within the Oakville Parks and Recreation District boundaries or be active in Oakville Presbyterian Church; and be a high school graduate by June or be a current college/university student who is age 25 or under. Application forms are available at email@oakvillechurch.org. Applications must be postmarked by April 30.
Schools
WEDNESDAY
Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education, 6 p.m., https://mediaspace.linnbenton.edu.
Scio School Board, 7 p.m., https://scio.k12.or.us/board/online.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-2204.