Calendar (April 17)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SUNDAY
Due to the extension by the Internal Revenue Service and the State of Oregon, the income tax due date is now May 17. Local AARP Tax-Aide councilors have appointments available in Philomath for anyone looking for free preparation of simple tax returns. Appointments: 541-602-5829.
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
MONDAY
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 10:30 to 11 a.m., South Shore Elementary School, 910 Bain St. SE; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); noon to 12:30 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available); noon to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; and noon to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St. Children need not be present at meal pick-up. The meal bus routes are no longer running.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner for all children age 1 to 18. Open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St. Meal pre-order is available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. Information: 541-286-4183.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
MONDAY
Gentle yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Government
MONDAY
Albany Planning Commission, 5:15 p.m., 1-571-317-3122, access code 498-239-709; or https://www.gotomeet.me/communitydevelopmentcityofalbany/pc.
Corvallis City Council executive session, 5:15 p.m. For status of labor negotiation. Followed by regular session at 6 p.m., broadcast live on Comcast Cable Channel 2; or register to watch online, at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1645042431738137870.
Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors executive session, 7 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to consult with legal council.
Health
MONDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge No. 1413, 1400 NW Ninth St.
Organizations
MONDAY
Lebanon Senior Center Mystery Club, 1 p.m., 1-877-853-5247, meeting ID 818 8183 8170; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81881838170. "Case Files: Underwood Cellars." For a copy of the case, call 541-258-4919.
Plan ahead
Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments Executive Committee, 9 a.m. Thursday, via audio and videoconference. Information on how to attend: www.ocwcog.org.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.