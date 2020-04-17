Calendar (April 17)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Assistance

TODAY

Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Hot meals served 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.

SATURDAY

Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.

Free clothing and household goods, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany.

Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.

Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.

Classes

SATURDAY

Free gentle yoga online, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com.

Events

SATURDAY

Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers. Information: www.locallygrown.org.

Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Monroe Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers. Information: www.locallygrown.org.

Canceled: Contra Dance, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Corvallis.

Government

TODAY

Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany. Limited seating; teleconferencing available at 541-704-3002, PIN 8442. Special session for a COVID-19 testing availability update.

Scholarships

Students currently pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in a health care-related field are invited to apply for the Larry A. Mullins, DHA, Scholarship offered through the foundation at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. At least one $1,000 scholarship will be awarded. Completed applications are due or must be postmarked by April 24. Information: samhealth.org/scholarships.

Support groups

SATURDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings occurring online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.

Parkside Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.

