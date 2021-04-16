Calendar (April 16)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Due to the extension by the Internal Revenue Service and the State of Oregon, the income tax due date is now May 17. Local AARP Tax-Aide councilors have appointments available in Philomath for anyone looking for free preparation of simple tax returns. Appointments: 541-602-5829.
Free clothing and household goods, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany.
Stone Soup breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Stone Soup brunch for all, 10 to 11 a.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110. Walk through or drive up.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Classes
SATURDAY
Slow flow yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online. By donation.
Events
SATURDAY
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Those age 5 and over must wear a mask. Shopping groups must be kept small. Information: locallygrown.org.
Build Lebanon Trails Earth Day, 9 to 11 a.m., meet at parking lot off Tennessee Road to do cleanup on Mark's Slough Trail. Volunteers will move downed branches to a debris pile and remove briars, ivy and trash. Wear sturdy shoes and work gloves.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Those age 5 and over must wear a mask. Shopping groups must be kept small. Information: locallygrown.org.
Health
SATURDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Grocery Outlet, 1950 14th Ave. SE, Albany.
Opportunities
The Linn-Benton Housing Authority is accepting applications from those interested in filling a vacancy on its board. This is an unpaid position, and applicants must be Linn County residents. Information: 541-918-7314. Application deadline: Tuesday.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.