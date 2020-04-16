Calendar (April 16)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Assistance

FRIDAY

Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.

Lebanon Schools emergency meal distribution for all children ages 1 to 18, 9 to 9:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Drive-through service; enter in the bus slip area in front of LHS.

Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.

Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.

Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.

Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.

Classes

FRIDAY

Free gentle yoga online, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com.

Events

TODAY

"Stay at Home Lecture Series," 3 p.m., Zoom. Sponsored by the Oregon State University College of Forestry. Information: https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/stay-home-lecture-series.

FRIDAY

Music a la Carte, noon, https://beav.es/4Ns, Facebook. Jazz/pop singer-songwriter Halie Loren.

Health

FRIDAY

Fee-for-service clinic, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Cost: $100 for new patient visits; $50 for follow-up appointments. Patients can bill their own insurance if they qualify. Appointments: 541-758-3000.

Plan ahead

Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments Executive Committee, 9 a.m., audio and videoconference. Information: www.ocwcog.org.

Schools

TODAY

Corvallis School District Board of Directors, 6 p.m., https://www.youtube.com/channel/7c9jtpte5dmilz19kysbjbvq?. Special meeting regarding bond construction and the Oregon School Boards Association Promise Scholarship Program. Also, executive session regarding exempt records.

Support groups

FRIDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings occurring online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.

Narcotics Anonymous:

• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 to 8 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287. Information: www.lblna.org.

Crystal Meth Anonymous, 6 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-0137.

Sex Addicts Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Guadalupe House, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth St., Albany. Tailored for newcomers, but all are welcome. Information: 541-740-1127 or saa.albany@gmail.com.

Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Conference Room 4, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway. Those whose lives are affected by someone's drinking can find answers. Information: 541-224-6651.

