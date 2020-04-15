Calendar (April 15)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Lebanon Schools emergency meal distribution for all children ages 1 to 18, 9 to 9:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Drive-through service; enter in the bus slip area in front of LHS.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
THURSDAY
Free gentle yoga online, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com.
Government
THURSDAY
Benton County Emergency Operations Center Policy Discussion and Incident Command, 10 a.m., 1-571-317-3112, access code 382005013; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/382005013.
Corvallis City Manager's COVID-19 briefing, noon, https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8496220323674073102.
Canceled: Corvallis Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m.
Opportunities
During the COVID-19 closure, the Lebanon Public Library is offering temporary E-cards to make access to its digital resources available to those who have an expired library card or do not have a card. Apply at 541-258-4926.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 6:30 p.m., basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 8:30 p.m., Room 125, McNary Hall, 1220 SW Jefferson Way (enter at north side), Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 1-877-233-4287.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
