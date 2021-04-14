Calendar (April 14)

Plan ahead

Schools

THURSDAY

"Explore LB," 4 to 6:30 p.m., www.linnbenton.edu/explore. Linn-Benton Community College is hosting this open house for prospective students and families to explore more than 80 degree programs, interact with faculty and staff members in real time, and get step-by-step help with applying to college with scholarship and financial aid support. Everyone who attends the event will be offered a free tuition credit if they choose to attend this fall. Although registration for the open house is not required, all who sign up at the above address will be entered into a prize drawing and have access to recorded content following the event.