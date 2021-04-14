Calendar (April 14)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Due to the extension by the Internal Revenue Service and the State of Oregon, the income tax due date is now May 17. Local AARP Tax-Aide councilors have appointments available in Philomath for anyone looking for free preparation of simple tax returns. Appointments: 541-602-5829.
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 10:30 to 11 a.m., South Shore Elementary School, 910 Bain St. SE; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); noon to 12:30 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available); noon to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; and noon to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St. Children need not be present at meal pick-up. The meal bus routes are no longer running.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner for all children 18 years old or under. Open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; and Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave. Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive, will distribute meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays only. Each child will receive three meals for Monday and three meals for Tuesday. Families are welcome to pick up meals in Corvallis on the other days. Three meals daily are available for students attending school in person at Corvallis and Philomath schools. Pre-order is encouraged. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Takeout meal with lemonade and water served near the Fifth Avenue entrance. Information: 541-926-8606.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
THURSDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., online. At 9:30: Meg Krawchuk will present "Fire Ecology and Management in the Pacific Northwest: A Balancing Act." At 1:30: Adriana Huyer will present "Stone Soup Corvallis: The Challenge of Feeding the Hungry in a Pandemic." Information: http://academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Government
THURSDAY
Albany Airport Advisory Commission, 3:30 p.m., 1-224-501-3412, access code 190-700-325; or https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/aac.
Health
THURSDAY
Food handler classes, 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Organizations
THURSDAY
All Women's Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., Golf Club of Oregon, 905 NW Springhill Drive NW, Albany. The group plays nine and 18 holes; participants are asked to arrive 30 minutes before tee start time. Visitors are welcome to play the first time without joining. Dues: $75, which includes a Golf Handicap and Information Network membership.
Plan ahead
Introduction to hunting skills, Thursday, E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area, 29555 Camp Adair Road, Adair Village. This class is a thorough introduction to the skills hunters need, covering topics such as firearms safety, hunter ethics, wildlife identification, live fire, outdoor survival. Equipment provided. Students must wear a mask. Registration: https://odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login.
Schools
THURSDAY
"Explore LB," 4 to 6:30 p.m., www.linnbenton.edu/explore. Linn-Benton Community College is hosting this open house for prospective students and families to explore more than 80 degree programs, interact with faculty and staff members in real time, and get step-by-step help with applying to college with scholarship and financial aid support. Everyone who attends the event will be offered a free tuition credit if they choose to attend this fall. Although registration for the open house is not required, all who sign up at the above address will be entered into a prize drawing and have access to recorded content following the event.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 1-877-233-4287.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Round Table Room, Room No. 106, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Information: 541-231-0494 or www.oa.org.