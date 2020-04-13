Calendar (April 13)

Calendar (April 13)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Assistance

TUESDAY

Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.

Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.

Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.

Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.

Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.

Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.

Classes

TUESDAY

Free gentle yoga online, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com.

Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.

Events

TUESDAY

Canceled: David Biespiel with Jennifer Richter, Grass Roots Books & Music.

Canceled: Genealogical library open, 1 p.m., Benton County Historical Museum.

Government

TUESDAY

Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.

Canceled: Corvallis Arts and Culture Advisory Board, 5:30 p.m.

Corvallis Historic Resources Commission, 6:30 p.m., GoToMeeting, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/220936125.

Health

TUESDAY

Monroe Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.

Opportunities

Power of 100 People Who Care will not hold its usual face-to-face quarterly meeting this month. Members are asked to write their April donation check to a Corvallis or Benton County nonprofit agency of their choice and mail it to Melissa Carter-Goodrum by Wednesday, or donate directly to a nonprofit online and send a copy of your receipt to powerof100pwc@gmail.com.

Organizations

TUESDAY

Canceled: Takena Kiwanis of Albany, 7 a.m.

Schools

TUESDAY

Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District Board, 6 p.m., https://www.youtube.com/user/linnbentonlincolnesd.

Support groups

TUESDAY

Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.

Alcoholics Anonymous:

• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.

• 6:30 p.m. (open meeting), basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.

• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.

• 7 p.m., The Mustard Seed open group, 313 Washburn St., Brownsville.

Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.

Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, noon to 1 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651. 

Narcotics Anonymous, noon, 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours) 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.

Canceled: Grief Support Group, 2 p.m.

Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.

Addiction Recovery, 7:30 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends.

