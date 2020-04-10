Calendar (April 10)

Calendar (April 10)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Assistance

SATURDAY

Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.

Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.

Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.

Classes

SATURDAY

Free gentle yoga online, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com.

Events

SATURDAY

Canceled: Peterson Butte Hike.

Canceled: Genealogical library open, 1 p.m.

Plan ahead

Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoom. To listen by phone, call 669-900-6833; meeting ID: 696 407 452; password: 283558. To submit citizen comments that will be included as part of the public record, email klievea@linnbenton.edu by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Support groups

SATURDAY

Parkside Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.

Alcoholics Anonymous:

• 10 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.

• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, library, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.

• 6:30 p.m., upstairs classroom, west-side door, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St., Monroe.

Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.

