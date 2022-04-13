Corvallis man among first reactivated Peace Corps volunteers

In an African country thousands of miles from his hometown of Corvallis, Adam Burgess hopes to make a difference with the Peace Corps.

Burgess is one of the first handful of Peace Corps volunteers returning to overseas service after the agency suspended operations in March 2020, evacuating nearly 7,000 volunteers of the international service network from more than 60 countries as the coronavirus spread around the world.

A graduate of Oregon State University, Burgess earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology. As he was finishing college, he spoke with someone who just finished a tour with the Peace Corps. Impressed with her experience and its impact, Burgess set out to find his own adventure.

Almost a month into training, which lasts three months, Burgess is staying with around 20 others in a lodge complex in Zambia’s capital city, Lusaka. He’ll be volunteering in the environmental sector, working on sustainable development projects.

“The stakes are high,” he said. “This is your family for the next two years.”

The volunteer trainees take day trips two or three times a week, most recently to an organic production facility where farmers can learn new techniques. The day’s lesson focused around agroforestry, adding nitrogen-fixing trees into a farmers’ silage for livestock.

Burgess said due to deforestation, a big part of the job is planting food-producing trees.

“We’re trying to incorporate trees and shrubs that will help the environment while also being able to feed people and their animals, the bees, etc.,” Burgess said.

Another example of the good being done, Burgess mentioned the story of a Peace Corps volunteer helping a farmer convert from dairy production to a cheese and yogurt facility, which he said changed the whole economic outlook for the farmer’s village.

During his time in the science realm, Burgess realized that while research is a great tool for societal development and empowerment, the benefits are often inaccessible to regular people. He said if we don’t work to make the world a more equitable place, these important discoveries won’t have any of the intended impact.

“Shoveling horse manure and talking about trees while living in (southern) Africa might not be as glamorous as being a genetic engineer,” he said. “But I feel as though my projects here are way more relevant to the well-being of the planet and the people on it.”

The opportunity to travel without the expenses and barriers is part of what attracted Burgess to the Peace Corps. It’s a different kind of travel, too, living with people and integrating into their communities rather than just being a tourist, he said.

The Peace Corps is also beneficial for those seeking careers in government service. Burgess said the payoff is a year of preferred status when applying for federal government work. He’s considering whether he’ll pursue graduate school or work when his corps tour ends.

“I really want to do something that matters and benefits other people and the world,” he said. “This is an excellent opportunity to dip my toes in the water, see if I actually like doing it.”

Burgess added he couldn’t do this alone, thanking his many supporters back home in Oregon.

In mid-March, the Peace Corps welcomed the first volunteers to service in Zambia. The governmental agency currently has 35 volunteers between locations in Zambia and the Dominican Republic, and is recruiting for 24 of its 60 posts. A news release said the agency will deploy volunteers as COVID-19 conditions permit.

There’s no specific timeline for bringing additional posts online, but the agency is working with all interested countries to reinstate volunteers, according to Carla Koop, a Peace Corps spokesperson.

“The safety and security of volunteers, staff and host country communities are the agency's highest priority,” Koop said in email. “Conditions in each country need to be carefully assessed and safety and security plans in place before the agency can place volunteers at a post.”

Volunteer cohorts serving in the Dominican Republic and Zambia are composed of both first-time volunteers and those who were evacuated in early 2020. Burgess was in Zambia for just more than a week before the pandemic forced evacuations. He was devastated having to leave so early in his time there.

“It was painful,” he said. “It seemed like my life was on a path, and I was really a big fan of the path, and it all got torn apart and I was sent back to Corvallis, which is a great place, but I was ready to be away for a couple years.”

Recalling his last visit to Zambia, Burgess said he absolutely loved the family that hosted him, the Ng’ambi family. As an only child, staying with this family made him feel like he had two younger sisters: Jessica and Mapalo.

“Despite a somewhat significant language barrier, we spent all day running around and catching bugs, playing with the chickens, learning how to type on my typewriter, and looking at the stars,” he said. “It was really special, and gut-wrenching to leave behind.”

Burgess and the volunteers are headed back to their village for a technical training this week. He’s incredibly thankful for the potential opportunity to see them again.

He said while meeting with the First Lady and interviewing on NBC Nightly News, he wore a shirt, referred to as Chitenge in Zambia, which the matriarch of the Ng’ambi family, Ireen, made for him as a parting gift.

Peace Corps volunteers work with communities on education, health, environment, agriculture, community economic development and youth development. Among their assignments, volunteers will partner with communities to provide COVID-19 education and promote access to vaccinations, according to the news release.

“This is a historic moment at a pivotal time in the world,” Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn said in the release. “We are witnessing the largest vaccination effort in history, ongoing concerns about COVID-19 and a war that is expected to broadly impact food security.”

