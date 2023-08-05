The first lie ever told in a garden called Eden was by the devil: “Thou shalt not surely die” (Genesis 3:4).

In fact, he is described as the father of lies (c.f. John 8:44).

In contrast to the Biblical hope of the resurrection, Satan has suggested that when people die, they are reincarnated, become like angels, go to heaven or suffer in hell. The proliferation of ideologies such as Eastern mysticism, reincarnation and spirit communication abound in our world today. The Bible foretells that such would exist in earth’s last days (c.f. Isaiah 8:19-20; Matthew 24:24; Revelation 16:14).

Christians can no longer remain silent in the face of Satan’s spiritualistic manifestations, for it is an attack on the foundation of the Gospel. One might say, “How can what you believe about what happens to a person when they die have anything to do with the Gospel?”

Well, it has tremendous implications because it affects subjects like the judgment, the resurrection, the second coming and the cross of Christ.

For instance, take the subject of the judgment. How inconsistent would it be to have a judgment at the end of the world if the saints were already in heaven? There would be no need of a judgment as recorded in the Bible (c.f. Daniel 7; 2 Corinthians 5:10; Revelation 22:12).

Secondly, if the saints go to heaven at death, there would be no need for a resurrection. All pagan religions taught the immortality of the soul — the idea that the soul lived on after death. In contrast, the Bible asserts that without the resurrection of Christ, there is no future life after death. If people went to heaven at death, there would be no need of a resurrection to bring them back to life (c.f. 1 Corinthians 15:13-18).

And then there is the second coming of Christ. Closely associated with the resurrection is the teaching of the second coming. The purpose of His coming is to take the redeemed to heaven (c.f. John 14:1-3; Hebrews 9:28). However, the popular belief of a conscious existence immediately after death negates the impetus for preaching about an imminent return of Jesus.

And finally, if people are already in heaven at death, there is no need of the cross of Christ. One might ask, “Why would Jesus have to die on the cross to give people everlasting life if they already possessed it?”

If a person, by nature, had an immortal soul, they would have the gift before it was ever given. There would be no need for the cross (c.f. John 3:16; Romans 6:23; 2 Timothy 1:10). While the idea of the “immortal soul” is rampant in the mythological literature of Egypt, Persia, Greece and Rome, it is conspicuously absent in the Bible.

So what does the Bible say about the subject of death? In brief, the Bible describes the “soul” as the whole person. It describes our lost condition because of sin and death, and our hope of eternal life available only through the Gospel (c.f. Genesis 2:7; Ezekiel 18:4; Romans 6:23).

The apostle Paul wrote these reassuring words: “For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first…”; “the last enemy that will be destroyed is death” (1 Thessalonians 4:16-18; 1 Corinthians 15:20-23).

Remember the first lie told by the deceiver? “Thou shalt not surely die.” It was so successful that it still exists today in various forms. But Jesus says, “And you shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32).