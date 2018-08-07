THE ORGANIZED CHAOS FILE

• Adam Schwartz, lead guitarist, 15, Corvallis High School sophomore and a founding member of the band

• Nick Linik, guitar and bass, 15, Corvallis High School sophomore and a founding member of the band

• Colton Kalmar, vocals, 15, Corvallis High School sophomore and a founding member of the band

• Henry Elmshaueuser, 15, bass, a Corvallis High School sophomore

• Damon Cochran-Salinas, drums, 18, a recent Corvallis High School graduate about to start music studies at the University of Oregon