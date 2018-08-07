Most of what Organized Chaos performs are covers of rock songs.
So the band's set list might includes tracks such as “Everlong” by Foo Fighters, “Dani California” and “Can’t Stop” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Kryptonite,” by 3 Doors Down and “Promise” by Slash.
“We’re not soft. We’re not hard. We’re like extra-medium,” said drummer Damon Cochran-Salinas.
“We’re like when you get a coffee and it’s half decaf and half caf,” added Colton Kalmar, the group’s lead vocalist.
But the group, which consists of four Corvallis High School students and one recent Corvallis High School graduate in Cochran-Salinas, has started to introduce some original music to its summer performances, which have included gigs at da Vinci Days and the SAGE Summer Concert Series.
The group was founded by Adam Schwartz, the lead guitarist, Nick Linik, a guitarist and sometimes bassist, and Kalmar when they were 13 in 2016. The group subsequently added Cochran-Salinas and Henry Elmshaueuser, a bassist.
The band has been busy this summer playing local venues, and even made a trip to Los Angeles to perform at the Whisky a Go-Go, which has been played by such acts as The Doors, Janis Joplin, and Led Zeppelin. The group is also scheduled to play Open Streets Corvallis at 1 p.m. on Aug. 19, either in Cloverland Park or at the Harding Center, and at the Corvallis Fall Festival, at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Central Park.
Schwartz said after their summer performances wrap up, the band will begin to focus more on developing its own music.
“I have an EP of songs in my head,” said Schwartz. “Hopefully by next spring when we start playing again, we’ll have our own stuff.”
The band practices together once a week, usually in Schwartz's garage, but the members practice on their own additionally. Although Kalmar and Linik will be busier with ski team this winter, the band members expect to continue to meet weekly to focus on developing new material.
Before that, though, they’ll have to overcome a problem common to high school bands: replacing a graduating member. Cochran-Salinas is planning to study music at the University of Oregon starting in the fall, and expects to leave the group after the Fall Festival.
“We are looking for a drummer. We’re trying to figure it out, but we’ve got two months, so we’re not in a rush,” said Schwartz.
Although members of the group have different influences, they are united by their passion for music.
“Music is an expression of your inner self,” said Linik. “You put in the hours so you can put what’s in your mind out there. ... it’s about being able to express yourself through music.”
“I put in all the hours so I can show everyone what is inside of me and what could be inside of them. It builds community and relationships,” said Cochran-Salinas.
Kalmar said he grew up in a musical family where the members sang to each other.
“It’s been a big thing for my family. It’s always brought us together as we sang together,” he said.
“Out of the five senses, hearing is my favorite. To make good sound, that starts in your brain. ... You can express yourself creatively through music,” Elmshaueser said.
Schwartz said he’s been studying music since he was 3 years old, and he’s never found another hobby that has resonated with him as much.
“It’s always a place I can feel at home. When I’m listening to music or playing music, it all falls away. It means much more to me than anything else,” he said.
Any local drummers aged 13 to 21 interested in auditioning to join the band can contact the group through its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/OrganizedChaosTheBand. The page also has videos of the band performing and information about upcoming shows.
