OSU, Benton County leaders weigh in on pandemic fears over upcoming fall semester

That could be hard for those who need more help getting acclimated to a college environment: freshmen, transfers, first-generation students and underrepresented groups. Feser stressed that, although facetime will be limited, it will be prioritized, while remote interactions will be treated as complimentary.

“One of the things we're really mindful of is the importance of the first year experience,” Feser said. “So we're striving in the mix modality model to provide all the transfer students to engage faculty and peers in study and co-curricular and extra curricular activities with physical distancing with the adherence to public health guidelines.”

Then there’s the uncertainty of what to do about international and out-of-state students. Ray said a fear is that students will be unable to return and will drop out or have to transfer to community colleges in the meantime.

“We're not sure if the international students can come back, or on a delayed basis,” Ray said. “Maybe it will be in-person later in the quarter. Matters are very much up in the air. That's why we're trying to give people signals on our reopening effort, but we're really handicapped by a lot of unanswered questions.”

For the students who do return to campus, there are concerns about whether sleeping and food arrangements are safe.