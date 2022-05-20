Here are the semifinalists in OSU's presidential search

Jayathi Y. Murthy and Charles R. Martinez Jr. are the two finalists in Oregon State University’s search for the next university president.

Murthy is the Ronald and Valerie Sugar Dean at the UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science, and Martinez is the 12th dean of the College of Education at The University of Texas at Austin.

The two candidates will visit the Corvallis campus Monday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 24 for public forums with the university community and in-person interviews with the Board of Trustees.

There will be casual conversation with Martinez on Monday from 10:30-11:15 a.m. and 1-1:45 p.m. in the Memorial Union Journey Room. Martinez’s university forum, which will consist of a candidate presentation followed by a question and answer session, is Monday from 3-4 p.m. in the Memorial Union Horizon Room.

The casual conversation with Murthy will be Tuesday from 10:30-11:15 a.m. and 1-1:45 p.m. in the Memorial Union Journey Room. Murthy’s university forum is Tuesday from 3-4 p.m. in the Memorial Union Horizon Room.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend these events in person, but they will also be livestreamed and recorded with a link for later viewing. A candidate community input form will go live Monday morning.

The board is expected to make a final decision by June 7, with the next president assuming his or her position in July.

More information about the presidential search process is available at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/presidential-search.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0