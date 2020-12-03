OSU Theatre audio drama ‘A Christmas Carol’ to be released online Dec. 11

Pandemic shutdowns won’t keep Tiny Tim from having a merry Christmas this year: Oregon State University Theatre has produced an audio drama of “A Christmas Carol” that will be available for download at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Virtual tickets to the audio drama are now available for purchase at https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/theatre. Patrons can name their own price to support OSU Theatre. The full production will be available for download through the OSU Theatre “Dam the Distance” podcast feed, which is available on the theater website and all major podcast platforms.
The audio adaptation of Charles Dickens’ enduring holiday classic is based on a script OSU Theatre coordinator Elizabeth Helman originally wrote for a 2014 production at Oregon Contemporary Theatre.
Written in 1843, “A Christmas Carol” tells the story of the greedy old crank Ebenezer Scrooge, who is given a second chance to rediscover his own humanity after a visit by the ghost of his deceased partner on Christmas night.
Helman said she felt the story would be the perfect way to lift spirits and spread joy in 2020.
“I never get tired of this story, even though I’ve seen it and worked with this material in so many ways in my life,” she said. “The narrative of hope, rebirth and community, and the iconic characters are woven into our collective cultural imagination. I’m really looking forward to sharing this story with our community.”
OSU College of Liberal Arts Associate Dean Marion Rossi is voicing the role of Scrooge.
“While I’ve had the opportunity to play this role several times in other adaptations, this is my first time working with students,” he said. “I love the energy and insights they bring as they explore the script and their roles. There’s a freshness and vitality and honesty to their approaches that keeps me honest and makes me work harder to be true to the tale and the role I’m playing.”
The rest of the cast includes Noah Fox, Alex Johnston, Kane Sweeney, AJ Glessner, Rue Dickey, Brandon Uray, Xavier LaFlame, Rick Wallace, Ben Delzer, Srimanyu Ganapathineedi, Alyssa Mueller, Leah Kahn, Natalie Harris, Harriet Owen-Nixon, Hannah Schwartz, Lorna Baxter, Nikki Richardson, Zoey Knorr, Brittany Dorris, Abby Olive, Kathryn Vincent, Brittany Greener and Libby Brennan.
