OSU Theatre audio drama ‘A Christmas Carol’ to be released online Dec. 11

Pandemic shutdowns won’t keep Tiny Tim from having a merry Christmas this year: Oregon State University Theatre has produced an audio drama of “A Christmas Carol” that will be available for download at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Virtual tickets to the audio drama are now available for purchase at https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/theatre. Patrons can name their own price to support OSU Theatre. The full production will be available for download through the OSU Theatre “Dam the Distance” podcast feed, which is available on the theater website and all major podcast platforms.

The audio adaptation of Charles Dickens’ enduring holiday classic is based on a script OSU Theatre coordinator Elizabeth Helman originally wrote for a 2014 production at Oregon Contemporary Theatre.

Written in 1843, “A Christmas Carol” tells the story of the greedy old crank Ebenezer Scrooge, who is given a second chance to rediscover his own humanity after a visit by the ghost of his deceased partner on Christmas night.

Helman said she felt the story would be the perfect way to lift spirits and spread joy in 2020.