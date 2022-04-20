As I See It: Thoughts for Earth Day

Prognostications on climate change and human civilization come in two extreme versions.

One side predicts diminishing ability to cope with sea level rise, changing temperature and precipitation patterns, and more frequent extreme weather events, leading to a decimated human population unable to maintain our civilization.

On the other hand, techno-optimists imagine a highly electrified clean-energy economy, maintaining the better parts of our industrial civilization with less disruption of natural systems. I suspect it’s neither likely to be as bad as the pessimists fear, nor as rosy as optimists hope.

All sides agree, I hope, that what we do now will affect how wonderful, or horrible, our future will turn out. Decisions we make on energy use will determine where we end up. What kind of car to drive? Whether to drive, walk, bike or bus? How to heat and light our homes? Where to live and work? What kinds of foods to eat? How many fertilizer/cement/automobile/aluminum factories to keep operating?

Unfortunately, our economy is set up to encourage poor decision-making based on incomplete information. When a resource is underpriced or free, it will be overused. The absence of a price on the disposal of waste carbon dioxide in the atmosphere encourages bad decisions for political and business leaders, and for consumers.

Putting a price on carbon emissions is a basic policy needed to help consumers and producers understand the climate change costs they are imposing on the life systems of the planet, including human life.

How could the government best impose a fee on carbon dioxide emissions? An efficient fee would be placed at the earliest point at which fossil fuels enter the economy — at the border for imports and at the well head or mine for domestically produced fuel.

The fee would automatically be carried through in all ongoing transactions and transformations of the energy resource. Approximately 100 taxable entities would cover almost all fossil fuel consumption in the United States.

To consumers a carbon fee would appear as a general rise in prices, i.e. inflation. Their response would be to move to lower-cost, lower-carbon emissions, goods and services. People would adjust their lives toward a lower carbon footprint. However, in the transition, there needs to be protection for lower-income people who cannot easily afford to purchase an electric automobile, or switch their homes from gas to electric fuel pump heating, or relocate closer to employment.

A carbon dividend which returned the collected “carbon fee” to households would solve the inequity problem. Numerous impact studies show that a carbon fee and dividend would produce a net-economic benefit for more than half of U.S. residents. The wealthy would pay more for goods and services than they receive in the dividend. The less wealthy would break even, and the poor would experience a bump in their finances.

To ease the transition, a carbon fee plus dividend could be introduced gradually. Estimates of the true social costs of fossil fuel emissions have a lot of uncertainty. However, we don’t need to know the precise rate at which carbon emissions should be taxed. The fee could be imposed at a small rate with regular annual increases until emissions goals are met.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby has proposed legislation known as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which had 86 sponsors in the 2019-2021 Congress, but it was never voted on. Each year the climate crisis becomes more urgent. It is past time to implement a carbon fee and dividend that incentivizes wise decision-making by producers and consumers.

Mike Beilstein is a retired research chemist and former Corvallis city councilor, and is a member of the Citizens' Climate Lobby.

