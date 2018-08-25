The official reason the Linn County chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association gives free rides to kids aged 8 to 17 during the Northwest Art & Air Festival is to introduce them to aviation and possibly inspire an interest in flight.
But Tony Hann, operations manager for Infinite Air and the Albany Municipal Airport, said the real reason pilots volunteer their time comes down to something a bit simpler: the moment kids realize they're in the air for the first time.
“They look down and they have this grin, and that is so addicting," he said. "That’s why we do it.”
Hann said around a dozen pilots, both from the local EAA chapter and other chapters who come in to help, will take flights with 100 to 125 kids a day through Sunday. Hann said the flights last 20 to 30 minutes and there will be 80 to 90 of them over the course of the weekend.
Hann said offering so many is a logistical challenge and planning meetings for the festival start early in the year. “It’s a lot of planning,” he said.
Lacey McFee, who will start fourth grade at Timber Ridge School in Albany next month, went up Saturday with two other kids. It was her first time flying.
“You can’t really tell you are lifting off unless you look out the window,” she said, adding that at first she had to work herself up to looking down.
“At first it was scary, but everything looks like a tiny little town because you are so high up,” she said. Her pilot took her over her school, she added, but she didn’t really recognize it from above.
McFee's favorite part was when the plane tilted onto its side. Even though that was a little scary, she said, "it was a lot of fun.”
Naman Khurana, who starts fourth grade at Franklin School K-8 in Corvallis this fall, also flew Saturday. He said he also got to go up in a small plane last year. Those planes, he added, are really fun.
“In regular planes you go so high you can’t really see anything, but these stay low,” he said.
Khurana's favorite part was when the plane dipped a little, enough so that he felt it in his stomach.
“When you go down and drop a little bit it’s really fun,” he said.
Registration for today’s flights begins at 9 a.m. at the Albany Municipal Airport, but Hann recommended people line up early. Young Eagles flights run 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.