World Cup loss doesn't stop Corvallis fan support

Kevin Buch just knew United States was headed into a knockout.

Or, at least, he presumed. The World Cup team headed into its Round of 16 match and fourth overall, against the Netherlands, with just two goals and a flagging defense.

Buch’s expression was steely 10 minutes into the game early Saturday, when Netherlands led 1-0. By the game’s half, the U.S. trailed by two and Buch was yelling at the team on the TV.

“Three and a half games, two goals,” Buch said. “That kind of tells the story.”

But that the United States made it to the cup at all, he said, was reason enough to get him to the bar at 7 in the morning.

“To miss a cycle, fail to qualify is a huge shock and disappointment,” Buch said.

The Upper Deck Pub held Buch’s shouts, and the cheering and booing and chatter of about 40 patrons who crowded beneath a fleet of TVs and myriad team pennants on the ceiling.

It’s a bar in a soccer arena, Corvallis Sports Park, and owner Blake Leamy said early morning matches basically are what the venue was built for.

“I haven’t seen half these people before and that’s awesome,” Leamy said.

Oregon State University students, long-time Corvallis residents, people of varying age and skill level find competition in league play at the park.

Accents gave away fans’ places of origin in the United Kingdom, eastern Africa, or the U.S. South. The bar served breakfast burritos and caffeinated drinks and made a concerted effort to bring people together around a community of soccer.

“It’s a world game,” Leamy said.

The crowd shifted forward, a few dozen sliding on their chairs in unison. The U.S. team came within striking distance and a viable shot was set up.

Heavy-lidded eyes and coffee quaffing gave way to smiles and cursing and, in unison, a surprised and dismayed “oooh” as Netherlands blocked a fast, low kick.

They wore varying degrees of team gear. They were on uneven levels of wakefulness.

But the network branding displayed in the upper-right of the television screen assured them the game was LIVE from Qatar.

The team they cheered for is ⅓ the planet’s circumference away in Doha, Qatar, on the Arabian Penninsula — about 7,600 miles from Corvallis. It was 6 p.m. in Khalifa National Stadium.

U.S. players appeared sweat-streaked, trailing by a goal. Netherlands had an exuberant cheer section in Dutch orange shirts at its back.

In the watch party in the bar over the community soccer field, the fans had each other.

Janie Kearl said she could have stayed home and watched the game in her Corvallis residence, maybe with a friend.

“I just wanted to watch the game in an environment where people are cheering for the same thing,” Kearl said.

Kearl grew up playing soccer. She was a starter on University of Utah’s team where she picked up her first collegiate point assisting on a game-winning shot against Oregon State University.

Now she’s at OSU, where she helps oversee strength and conditioning in men’s and women’s squads.

Kearl was optimistic even after Netherlands scored again — maybe the more successful team would be complacent in the second half.

“Two-zero is the most dangerous score in soccer,” Kearl said.

In the second half, at last, a U.S. goal got most the fans out of their seats, screaming, pumping fists and slapping hands.

Buch called it — Netherlands knocked U.S. out 3-1.

But in that moment, layered with a U.S.-themed scarf, shirt and hat, he was standing with the rest of them.

“It’s the strongest team in a long time,” Buch said.