An Eddyville woman is facing charges for allegedly trying to use fake $20 bills to purchase a prepaid internet card at 7-Eleven in Corvallis, according to police.
Susan Kaye Sattler, 53, is charged with first-degree forgery and attempted second-degree theft, Benton County Circuit Court records show.
Police say that Sattler attempted to use 11 $20 bills that were marked “for motion picture use only” on April 14 at the convenience store at 746 NW Kings Blvd. According to information police released on Tuesday, Sattler tried to use the fake money and 14 real $20 bills to purchase the $500 prepaid card.
The 7-Eleven clerk noticed some of the bills were fraudulent. Sattler told the clerk she had just received the money from an ATM at Fred Meyer, according to police. Sattler said she would return to Fred Meyer and call her husband. Police say Sattler left the convenience store after the clerk refused to return the money to Sattler and told her she would call police.
The clerk did call authorities and another person in the store at the time knew Sattler and identified her for officers, according to police. Officers seized the fake cash.
When an officer called Sattler, she said she would contact her bank to acquire proof of a check she had cashed, police said. However, she did not deliver that proof, according to police. Sattler claimed the money came from her selling cows to someone she met via Craigslist, police said.
On June 5, prosecutors filed the charges against Sattler. Police said Sattler had turned herself in on the charges. She was arraigned on June 7 and entered not guilty pleas to the charges. A judge signed a conditional release order allowing Sattler to remain out of jail so long as she has no contact with the 7-Eleven on Kings Boulevard.
Sattler has retained defense attorney Mike Flinn to represent her in the case. Deputy District Attorney Kevin Hashizume is prosecuting the case.
