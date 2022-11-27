 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wintry weather could hit mid-valley

The Tuesday morning commute could include wintry weather in the mid-Willamette Valley.

The National Weather Service is predicting a slim possibility of snow early Tuesday morning for the Corvallis and Albany areas. But even if that doesn’t occur, a 40% chance of precipitation is forecast and overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to 29 degrees, so roads could be slippery.

The agency is forecasting for snow levels to drop down to 500 feet after 1 a.m. Tuesday, with a slight chance of snow showers before 7 a.m., followed by a slight chance of rain and snow showers until 10 a.m.

Little or no snow accumulation is expected, however.

Snow also is a possibility later in the week. A mix of rain and snow is likely on Thursday night, when temperatures will dip down to 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The agency also issued a winter weather advisory for the Sweet Home area and Cascade foothills from 7 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. on Monday. Snow levels are expected to lower to 1,000 to 1,500 feet.

A 50% chance of rain and snow is in the forecast for Sweet Home on Tuesday, and rain and snow are projected for Thursday, as well.

Alsea and Coast Range communities are expected to see conditions similar to the mid-valley this week, with a chance of snow and an overnight temperature of 32 degrees on Monday night and into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or Kyle.Odegard@lee.net Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

