Winter weather a possibility in forecast for Albany, Corvallis

Snow fell on the mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday, Nov. 6 and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the communities of Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon through 10 p.m. Sunday.

Snow accumulation of up to 1 inch was expected, making for slippery road conditions, according to the agency.

The forecast includes additional chances for wintry weather.

The National Weather Service predicted low temperatures below freezing for Corvallis, Albany and Sweet Home from Monday night through at least Sunday night.

The agency also has forecast a slight chance of snow on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for the mid-valley floor, the central Coast Range in Benton County, and for the Cascade foothills.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Coast Range, including Alsea and other communities, and the Cascade foothills, including the Sweet Home, from 6 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. on Monday.

About 2-5 inches of snow were expected between 1,000 and 1,500 feet in elevation, according to an updated advisory issued at 4:30 p.m.

Residents should plan on slippery road conditions and slow down and use caution when driving.

The National Weather Service also issued a winter storm warning through 4 a.m. Monday for the Cascades, including Tombstone Pass on Highway 20.

The warning, updated at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, cautioned of up to 14 inches of snow during the storm.

Heavy snow also was expected at Tombstone Pass on Monday, with a chance of snow through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.