Wind advisory issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon

Mid-Willamette Valley residents might want to pack up the patio furniture and other outdoor items.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph are expected.

Strong winds could blow around unsecured objects, and downed tree limbs could result in power outages, according to the agency.

Motorists should use caution, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

The wind advisory includes the Willamette Valley, the greater Portland and Vancouver areas, and the Interstate 5 corridor in southern Washington.