Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley

Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon.

According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

Potential impacts include blown down tree limbs and even some power outages.

Community members should use caution while driving, especially when operating a high profile vehicle. Residents should secure outdoor objects.