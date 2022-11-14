Wild Yeast Bakery: a one-stop mom-and-pop sourdough shop in Corvallis

Those who frequent farmers markets in Corvallis and Albany likely have waited in line for a fresh, hot loaf of organic sourdough bread from Wild Yeast Bakery. On Saturday, Nov. 19, April and Craig Hall Cutting will move their bread-making business from their home to a brick-and-mortar location at 648 SW Second St. Suite 120 in downtown Corvallis.

The Hall Cuttings learned to bake as children and baked fresh bread for their two daughters while they were growing up. In 2013, they noticed a lack of local bakeries emphasizing local grains. They read Portland author Ken Forkish’s book “Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza” and decided to put their own twist on a few of his recipes.

Baking in dutch ovens, mixing bowls and a wire shelf borrowed from friends, they signed some neighbors up for a weekly bread delivery, and gradually began selling at farmers markets. They went from baking eight to 16, to 24, to 48, and then to 250 loaves per week.

“I said, ‘Maybe we're bigger than I think,’” April Hall Cutting said. “So that was part of the change — we had to move.”

Before the Hall Cuttings were sourdough extraordinaires, they were full-time ministers. April Hall Cutting was a pastor of the United Methodist churches in Sweet Home, Halsey and Harrisburg, and her husband was a chaplain for youth correctional facilities.

“It was time for a change,” April Hall Cutting remembered.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The couple signed the lease in September 2021 on the brick-and-mortar building, and the construction and design phases began shortly thereafter. The soft opening Saturday will provide an opportunity to work out the kinks — kneading, if you will — any new business owner goes through at the start.

Customers will be greeted with the familiar aroma of drip coffee and espresso and will choose from a weekly rotating menu of loaves. Always prioritizing local products, the naturally leavened artisan breads are made with 100% sourdough, no yeast added.

“We don't have fluffy cinnamon rolls, we have a sourdough cinnamon roll,” April Hall Cutting said. “We don't have a fluffy pretzel, we do traditional sourdough pretzels. People come to us for that.”

The expresso baguette, whole wheat sourdough, cranberry cardamom and toasted walnut loaves are just a few of the bakery’s fan favorites.

“The breads are about the flavor,” April Hall Cutting said. “People eat what we would call grocery store white bread, and the bread doesn't really have a flavor. But when you start leaving most all or most of the grain in, you get this whole palette of flavors.”

April and Craig Hall Cutting also offer bread making classes, in which students learn how to make the loaves from start to finish. Those who are available in learning the basics can sign up for a class at https://wildyeastcorvallis.com/product-category/baking-classes/.

While they are still finalizing store hours, April and Craig Hall Cutting plan to open at 7 a.m. each day to catch some of the hungry morning commuters.

And they will still be present at farmers markets, as they now have enough employees to staff both the stand and the store.

“To feed billions of people on the earth, we need to use every approach we can,” April Hall Cutting said. “But if we can have the choice to do it in a healthier way for ourselves, and for the land, we want to do that.”