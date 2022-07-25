Where to stay cool during the mid-Willamette Valley heat wave

With a heat advisory in effect in parts of the mid-Willamette Valley until 9 p.m. Thursday, July 28, community members may be looking for a place to cool off.

Temperatures are expected to potentially exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit and affect Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon.

The National Weather Service advises residents to drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned rooms. For those without an air-conditioned home, there are some cooling centers in Linn and Benton counties open to the public.

Linn County

Albany

Albany Public Library – 2450 14th Ave., SE

Sunday and Monday: closed

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday: noon to 6 p.m.

Friday: noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 1 to 5 p.m.

Carnegie Library – 302 Ferry St. SW

Sunday through Tuesday: closed

Wednesday and Thursday: 1 to 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Albany Fire Station 11, Ralston Room – 611 Lyon St. SE

Monday, July 25: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

C.H.A.N.C.E. – 231 Lyon St. SE

Open 24/7

Helping Hands – 619 Ninth Ave. SE

Open daily: 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lebanon

Lebanon Public Library – 55 Academy St.

Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday through Saturday: noon to 5 p.m.

Lebanon Senior Center – 80 Tangent St.

Open Monday July 25 through Friday, July 29: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

First Christian Church – 170 E Grant St.

Saturday and Sunday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sweet Home

Sweet Home City Hall – 3225 Main St.

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sweet Home Public Library – 1101 13th Ave.

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sweet Home Senior Center – 880 18th Ave.

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sweet Home Police Station – 1950 Main St.

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Benton County

Alsea

Alsea Community Library – 19192 Alsea Highway

Monday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Closed Friday and Sunday

Corvallis

Corvallis-Benton Community Library – 645 NW Monroe Ave.

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Corvallis Community Center (C3) – 2601 NW Tyler Ave.

Monday through Thursday: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 to 11 a.m.

Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center – 530 SW Fourth St.

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Corvallis Men’s Shelter (Unity Shelter) – 211 SE Chapman Place

Every night: 6 to 8 p.m.

Osborn Aquatic Center – 1940 NW Highland Ave.

Monday through Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 1 to 4 p.m.

Monroe

Monroe Community Library – 380 N. Fifth St.

Monday and Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed from 1 to 1:30 p.m.)

Tuesday and Wednesday: 1 to 7 p.m. (closed from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.) Saturday: noon to 3 p.m.

Philomath

Philomath Fire Department – 1035 Main St.

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Philomath Community Library – 1050 Applegate St.

Monday and Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.