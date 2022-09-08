Where to go in the mid-Willamette Valley if your power goes out

With high temperatures and potential power outages to mitigate wildfire risk on the horizon, Linn County community members may be looking for a place to cool off and relax.

Among those looking for relief may be school children. The Sweet Home and Santiam school districts have canceled school on Friday, Sept. 9 because of possible outages.

Sankey Park in Sweet Home will serve as a temporary community resource center Friday through Saturday, Sept. 10, according to a news release from Pacific Power. The agency said about 12,500 customers in Linn and surrounding counties were notified of a public safety power shutoff planned to aid in wildfire mitigation.

A strong east wind forecast and a red flag warning for the Willamette Valley means conditions will be favorable for rapid wildfire spread.

Residents who lose power can head to Sankey Park for amenities such as air conditioning, water, seating and tables, restrooms, refrigeration, Wi-Fi, televisions, charging stations and small crates for pets.

Sankey Park will be open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (unless power is restored earlier on Saturday).

The areas of Linn County that may be affected by the power outages include Crawfordsville, Holley, Liberty, Sweet Home, Cascadia, Lacomb and Jordan. Some areas may experience the power outages as early as 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

Those in nearby Lebanon can go to the Lebanon Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday to cool off. The center will focus on providing a cool place to relax for those 50 years of age and older.

There will be transportation to and from the senior center within the Lebanon area during the times the cooling center is open. Call LINX Transit at 541-258-4920 to arrange for a free ride, or call the senior center at 541-258-4919 for more information.

To prepare for a power outage, Pacific Power suggests readying an outage kit with such items as flashlights, battery-powered radios and fans, car chargers for cell phones, bottled water and extra batteries.