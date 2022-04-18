What the new Van Buren Bridge could look like

The state is offering a sneak peek of the new design for Corvallis’ Van Buren Bridge and wants the public to weigh in.

The existing Van Buren Bridge is considered seismically vulnerable and is slated to be removed and replaced. The Oregon Department of Transportation calls the bridge a bottleneck to travelers and freight as it is narrow and has low clearance. A $72.6 million bridge replacement project is slated to begin in 2023.

An online open house hosted by ODOT includes a video tour of the conceptualized bridge and numerous points of information about the design and construction process.

It shows a very plain design but says depending on what people want, flourishes, such as patterned or textured concrete and public art, may be incorporated. The public is invited to share feedback on that and offer suggestions to commemorate the existing bridge.

The new earthquake ready bridge will be built in the existing location, and will include two eastbound travel lanes, a bike lane, and a protected bicycle and pedestrian path, according to ODOT, which also plans intersection improvements at Northwest Van Buren Avenue and Northwest First Street, including a new signal replacing the pedestrian crossing light.

“During the three-year design process, we are working closely with our regulatory partners, the city of Corvallis, and Benton and Linn counties,” the ODOT project page states. “This project involves unique navigational, archaeological, and historical elements that impact design and construction of the new bridge.”

ODOT recently conducted a two-day weight monitoring operation on the bridge, which has a 12-ton weight limit posted. The 109-year-old bridge crossing the Willamette River was weight-restricted due to a deteriorating bridge deck and support structure. The limits are meant to keep a truck from punching through the degraded road surface.

The weight restriction was put in place a year ago to protect the steel-and-wood structure from being damaged to a point that extra restrictions are necessary, according to ODOT. The agency said the bridge may have to be closed for repairs if it’s damaged by overly heave loads.

Oregon rolled back the maximum weight it’ll allow on the aging span from 40 tons in 2021 after a thorough, federally-required inspection showed timber running beneath the asphalt deck can’t handle the size or length of contemporary trucks.

To watch the video, go to https://youtu.be/aEV1iJQrWsA. The online open house is at https://odotopenhouse.org/vbb-project.

