Forecasters say the Labor Day weekend should be sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 76 on Saturday and just a little warmer on Sunday. Saturday night should be clear, with lows dropping to around 50. Monday is shaping up as sunny, with highs in the upper 70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 50. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.