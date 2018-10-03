After patches of morning clear up throughout the mid-valley, forecasters expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, with highs around 66. Wednesday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows near 43. Thursday is shaping up to be mostly sunny, with highs around 66.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.