Here's a look at South Albany's class of 2022 as seniors make their way onto the school's football field on Tuesday, June 7.

The RedHawks had approximately 270 graduates, all clad in red gowns and mortarboards.

About 2,000 people filled the stadium and seats on the track and grandstands.

