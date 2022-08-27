Video: Hot Air Balloon Ride Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media Aug 27, 2022 Aug 27, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 A hot air balloon ride over Albany and Jefferson on Thursday, August 25. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A hot air balloon ride over Albany and Jefferson on Thursday, August 25. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Northwest Art & Air Festival Hot Air Balloon Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Hot air balloon ride A hot air balloon ride over Albany and Jefferson on Thursday, August 25.