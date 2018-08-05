After the women’s cold weather shelter in Corvallis closed for the season in April, Mary Kenyon set up a tent in the Timberhill Natural Area.
She felt exposed, both to the natural elements and to people who might want to hurt her. She made campfires to warm her food. For Kenyon, who is 53 years old and has cirrhosis of the liver from Hepatitis C, her health suffered.
After two months of living in the tent, Kenyon was offered an opportunity to move into supported housing with other chronically homeless and low-income individuals. It had been a year since Kenyon had stable housing.
“Now that I’ve moved in here I’ve been able to start addressing my medical needs,” Kenyon said recently while sitting in a sun room at the house on Van Buren Avenue. “It gives me the ability to have an address and get to doctor appointments.”
Kenyon has a case manager, who has helped her with a wide variety of issues, including connecting with a mental health counselor, applying for new eye glasses through the Lions Club and looking for a more permanent housing situation.
The Van Buren House was acquired by Corvallis Housing First in April 2017. The Corvallis City Council voted to approve $350,000 for the purchase of the house as part of the city’s Community Development Block Grant funds.
Housing First is a national model that centers on providing people experiencing homelessness with housing as quickly as possible and then providing them with needed services. Housing First programs reflect the fact that homeless persons are more responsive to interventions and support when in permanent housing, rather than while experiencing a homelessness crisis, according to Corvallis Housing First.
The Van Buren House was originally built in 1929 as a sorority and more recently was used as The Veggie House, a vegetarian-themed rooming house. The three-story structure, located on the corner of Van Buren Avenue and 23rd Street, has 19 rooms, with one serving as a live-in manager’s room.
The house is considered transitional housing, though residents are invited to stay for as long as they need, said Andrea Myhre, Executive Director of Corvallis Housing First. Though Housing First owns the house, each tenant signs a lease with a property management company.
Each resident has a case manager, who provide assistance from acquiring food stamps to offering transportation for grocery shopping and doctor appointments and more. The resident manager assigns chores to tenants, responds to resident concerns and generally provides support to those living in the home. A Housing First board member has alsois a licensed therapist has volunteered to run a support group at the house once a week.
Besides the case management provided by Housing First, the residence is just like any other group of adults living together. They come and go to work and appointments. They watch TV together and play card games. They sit down together for Sunday dinners. Sometimes they argue.
The house was near full occupancy when Housing First bought it, said Brad Smith, president of Corvallis Housing First. Many residents were students and moved out when the 2017 spring term ended, though a few long-term tenants have remained.
Housing First has a process for evaluating new potential residents. Every two weeks, case managers meet with board members and present individuals they think would be a good fit for the house.
“For certain types of people this is not the right facility,” Smith said. “For those people who are comfortable with having fairly tight quarters and common eating areas, it works really well.”
Many residents first become acquainted with their case managers in the cold weather shelters. The case managers look at the individual’s behavior in the shelter to determine if they would do better in communal housing or in an apartment-type situation like Corvallis Housing First’s other location, Partner’s Place.
“Both models work fine, but you’ve got to have the right people in the right spots,” Smith said. “This has added a tremendous level of flexibility for us.”
If the case managers and board members decide someone is suitable for the Van Buren House, they have the individual complete an application, which includes financial history and a criminal background check. Smith said they look at each person on a case-by-case basis, but automatic disqualifiers include convictions for violent crimes against people, indications of recent significant illegal activity and convictions for sex offenses.
Myhre said Housing First also has potential residents complete a vulnerability index survey, which asks questions like how many times someone has been hospitalized, have they been attacked while homeless and whether their current period of homelessness was caused by an experience of abuse. Higher scores reflect that someone is unlikely to be able to live independently without some permanent support. Those are the people Housing First typically focuses on.
A room costs about $400 a month and there are different ways residents pay their rent, Smith said. Housing First has a grant from Community Services Consortium to pay the rent for residents who have no resources when they move into the house.
“It provides that initial stability for clients so that they can then sit down and work with their case managers,” Smith said. “This is not just housing. This is sort of a first step in a long process.”
Other residents have their rent subsidized or have Section 8 housing vouchers, while some are able to pay their full rent price.
One resident, 43-year-old James Boulanger, has been homeless off and on since he was 18. He was working multiple food service jobs and sleeping on the street when his case manager recommended him for the Van Buren House.
“It’s stability for me, to better myself,” Boulanger said.
He suffered abuse as a child and became addicted to methamphetamine as a teenager.
“I’ve had a lot of trauma in my life,” Boulanger said.
He’s focusing on his recovery now and wants to go back to school.
“I want to be a success story,” Boulanger said. “I want to show that despite everything that someone can go through that if you just keep fighting for your life success can happen, with help and support and love from the community.”
