Work has begun to repair the traffic light pole at the intersection of Fourth Street and Harrison Boulevard in Corvallis.
The pole was knocked down by a semi-truck late Monday night, said city of Corvallis transportation engineering supervisor Som Sartnurak. No other details on the crash were available.
Flaggers have been directing traffic and likely will do so into the evening. The issue led to 30-minute delays on Highway 34 heading west into Corvallis during the morning commute as well backups on southbound Highway 99W (Fourth Street). Motorists should avoid those two areas, with Ninth Street or Second Street the best alternatives for southbound Highway 99 traffic. Motorists heading west on Highway 34 toward Corvallis should use the bypass.
No significantl delays have been reported on the Van Buren Bridge heading east out of Corvallis.
Angela Beers-Seydel, an Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson for the region, said the pole was "damaged beyond repair in the crash... and needed to be replaced."
Beers-Seydel said the "work is expected to be completed tonight," hopefully by 10 p.m. The equipment also must be tested before the signal is restored to operation, Beers-Seydel said.
Flaggers will control to control traffic in the Fourth/Harrison intersection until the signal returns to operation, Beers-Seydel said.