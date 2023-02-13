One North Albany chicken worked overtime to lay a triple-yolker on Saturday, Feb. 11.

"This happened as we gathered our eggs and noticed one looked unusually large from our backyard flock in/near North Albany," Seth Williams wrote into the paper with his "breaking news."

Sure enough, he set out to prepare a weekend meal, and out three yellow blobs spilled onto the cast-iron skillet.

So, just how rare is a triple-yolker?

Those of you who buy jumbo eggs at the store know you can occasionally get two-fer. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, quoting the American Egg Board:

"Double-yolked eggs are often produced by young hens whose egg production cycles are not yet completely synchronized. They're often produced too, by hens that are old enough to produce extra large-sized eggs. Genetics are also a factor. Occasionally a hen will produce double-yolked eggs throughout her egg-laying career."

Chicken (or egg) enthusiast websites say the double-yolked egg makes an appearance one out of 1,000 eggs.

Trying to calculate the odds of a triple-yolked egg leads most authorities back to the British Egg Information Service. Apparently, every country has one!

Her not-so majesty's service has done the arithmetic. Its tally? One in 25 million.

Seeing how the Oregon Lottery puts the odds of winning the first prize Megabucks jackpot at 1 in 12.3 million, we're thinking Williams ought not to push his luck — because winning both the yolk and lotto jackpots are maths we liberal arts majors are not prepared to do.

Then again, maybe this is not as rare as Williams would lead us to believe. The chicken population in Oregon is not sparse. According to Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom, housed at Oregon State University's College of Agricultural Sciences, in 2020, there were 2.8 million chickens counted in Oregon, and eggs ranked Oregon’s No. 17 commodity.

Odds are, we're bound to find a few more. Get crackin'!

Williams had his own headline suggestion for this article: "Triple-Yolker Brings Hope Amidst National Egg Shortage."

At least at his (hen)house.