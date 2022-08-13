 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic alert: ODOT adding curb ramps along Highway 99E in Harrisburg

Oregon Department of Transportation crews will begin a curb ramp project along Highway 99E in Harrisburg Monday, Aug. 15.

According to ODOT, the project will continue through September and then start up again in December.

The project aims to enhance accessibility and meet current American with Disabilities Act standards. 

Crews will work weekdays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lane closures will only occur at night, if needed, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Travelers should expect construction noise and shoulder closures. 

