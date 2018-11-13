Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber won re-election in dominating fashion, even winning handily in the home ward of his major opponent.
Traber, who begins serving a second four-year term in January, won all nine Corvallis precincts and wound up with 57.81 percent of the vote to 30.74 percent for four-term Ward 2 Councilor Roen Hogg.
Traber had his highest vote total (2,066) in his home precinct, Ward 8, and outpolled Hogg 854-639 in Ward 2, which was ground zero in the political battle over where to site the men’s cold weather homeless shelter. Hogg voted against the original plan to locate the facility on Southwest Second Street. Traber, who votes only to break City Council ties, decided the issue in favor of the Second Street site after councilors deadlocked 4-4.
Community opposition to the Second Street site eventually resulted in the shelter returning to the old Hanson Tire Factory site on Southeast Chapman Place for its Nov. 1 through March 31 season.
Another note in the mayoral race is that the other two contenders, Peacock Bar & Grill employee Riley Doraine (1,190) and community volunteer Dean Codo (1,135), both received more than 5 percent of the votes.
Here are other notes from a Gazette-Times analysis of final unofficial results release by the Benton County Elections Office:
• Political newcomer Paige Kreisman, an Oregon State University political science student, who ran on a Democratic Socialists/Communist “ticket” with Ward 3 candidate Mika Goodwin, won 36.59 percent of the votes in her challenge to first-term Ward 5 incumbent Charlyn Ellis.
• Turnout in Benton County was 75.35 percent, roughly in line with recent midterm elections. Turnout for the 2014 vote was 75.31 percent, while 2010 was 74.94, 2006 was 75.67 and 2002 was 76.41. In that 16-year period the number of county residents voting has increased from 32,882 in 2002 to 44,006 in 2018. Population growth and higher registration led to the increase.
• A rural precinct in the Lewisburg/Adair Village area had the highest voter turnout in the county, 84.91 percent. Tops among the city precincts were Ward 7 (82.91 percent) and Ward 8 (82.61 percent). The low was Precinct 13 in Monroe with 59.47 percent. The three city precincts that contain the most Oregon State University students, Ward 2 (65.57 percent), Ward 5 (66.93) and Ward 4 (67.32), were the low performers in Corvallis.
• Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, who won re-election by 6 percentage points against Republican Knute Buehler, was far more popular in Benton County, earning 60.21 percent to 33.88 percent for her GOP rival. Brown won all nine city of Corvallis wards in dominating fashion, including 77.4 percent to 18 percent in Ward 7 in northwest Corvallis. Buehler won eight county precincts, including six rural wards plus the two North Albany districts.
• The hot-button state measures on taxes (Measure 104), immigration (Measure 105) and abortion funding (Measure 106) all polled less than 30 percent support in Benton County. And they were rejected by voters both in and outside of Corvallis. Measure 106 passed only in Monroe, while 105 was favored only by Precinct 18 voters near North Albany. Precinct 18 voters drew on 104, with 623 voting in favor of it and 623 against.
• Former Ward 5 Corvallis Councilor Mike Beilstein, representing the Pacific Green Party, received 1.6 percent of the vote in his challenge to Democratic incumbent Peter DeFazio, who received 55.9 percent of the vote in winning his 17th term. Republican Art Robinson finished second with 41.0 percent. Benton County awarded Beilstein 979 votes, or 2.69 percent. His high-water mark was 140 votes (4.6 percent) in Ward 3 in South Corvallis.
• Ten Benton County voters turned in completely blank ballots. Were they trying to make a statement … or did they just absentmindedly stuff the ballot into the security sleeve, then place it into the large envelope and sign the back … without remembering to fill in any of the rectangles? We’ll never know.