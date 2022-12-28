Timberhill Meadows apartment complex looking to add 126 units

The owners of Timberhill Meadows, a 135-unit apartment complex in northwest Corvallis, are looking to add another 126 units.

Until Jan. 19, the Army Corps of Engineers is accepting comments on a permit application for the expansion, filed by the company that owns the complex, Timberhill Partners LLC.

In the plans are seven additional apartment buildings, clubhouse, parking, stormwater facilities, and an extension of Northwest Shooting Star Drive, according to a public notice from the Corps dated Dec. 20. The Corps notes there are 2.56 acres of wetlands and 80 linear feet of unnamed tributary on the property.

A similar proposal was made September 2018 but was withdrawn by December 2019 when the applicant failed to respond to the Corps' request for more information, according to the Corps’ notice.

At one point, Charles Kingsley, the property owner on file with Benton County, wanted to build a minimum of 860 units, and as many as 1,715, in the area over a 10-year period.

Current proposal

To minimize the environmental impacts of its latest proposal, the company suggests buying 2.31 acres of "mitigation credits" from the Evergreen Mitigation Bank, which sells credits from other site restorations to permittees needing to offset their own environmental impacts.

Timberhill Partners also proposes putting stormwater facilities beneath the roadway instead of within the wetlands. The number of housing units was lowered from 138 to 126 to reduce impact as well.

“The Corps will determine the type and amount of compensatory mitigation necessary to offset environmental losses,” the Corps states in its notice.

The Corps will evaluate the project under the Clean Water Act and for discharge of dredged or fill material into U.S. waters and other federal regulations, including the Endangered Species Act, the Fishery Conservation and Management Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project would displace around 4,655 cubic yards of fill in 1.68 acres of wetland and around 16 cubic yards of fill in an area measuring .01 acre below the high-water mark of the unnamed tributary.

“The decision whether to issue a permit will be based on an evaluation of the probable impact, including cumulative impacts, of the described activity on the public interest,” the Corps notice states.

The wetland boundaries and location have not yet been verified by the Corps. If the boundaries are substantially inaccurate, a new public notice may be issued. The notice states the applicant has obtained approval from the city of Corvallis.

Previous proposal

The city previously removed a planned development overlay — with regulations specifically for this area — making it easier for developments such as this one to advance. Developers who aren’t seeking any exceptions to existing rules or zoning or comprehensive plan changes may go ahead without a public process.

A January 2018 neighborhood meeting discussing proposed development in the area, including expanding Timberhill Meadows, drew concerns from a packed audience.

Concerns raised by those present mirrored what was brought up at public hearings on previous applications: earthquake faults, loss of trees, water and drainage issues, trail connections and the “downstream” impact of additional residents.

At the time, several audience members asked about The Hub, an 800-plus tenant project aimed for the student market that was proposed for the area in March 2015. That application was pulled amid an unfavorable staff report and strong community opposition.

How to comment

Comments should include name and address and may be submitted by mail or email to the following with reference No. NWP-2000-320/5:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Regulatory Branch

Danielle Erb

P.O. Box 2946

Portland, Oregon 97208-2946

Telephone: 503-808-4368