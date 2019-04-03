DIGGING INTO THE BUDGET

Oregon State University will host a forum on budget cuts and the budgeting process from 9 to 10 a.m. May 2 in the Horizon Room of the Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way. The forum will also be live-streamed online.

To view a detailed table of budget cuts by academic and administrative unit, see the online version of this story at www.gazettetimes.com.

Additional information on OSU’s budget process is available on the web at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/provost/university-budgeting.