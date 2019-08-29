Forecasters expect scattered showers throughout the mid-valley on Thursday morning, but the clouds will give way to sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. There's a 40% chance of precipitation. Increasing clouds tonight, with lows around 57. Cloudy to start Friday, then sunny, with highs in the low 80s. Weekend peek: Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind.
Corvallis
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind.
Lebanon
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south after midnight.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind.