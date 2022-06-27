Through July 4, enjoy free online access, courtesy of Western Interlock

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dear readers,

In the spirit of celebrating freedom and independence, we are offering FREE ACCESS to democratherald.com and gazettetimes.com from June 28 through July 4 for all members of our community.

Western Interlock is providing unlimited access as an investment in the journalism that makes a difference in our market. Every day our team of professional reporters, photographers and columnists work to bring our community the most complete coverage. This important work is made possible through partnerships with community and business leaders like Western Interlock.  

Please take this week to explore all the websites have to offer, including the latest news, event calendars, recipes, photo galleries, videos and more. We wish you a happy Fourth of July.

Dave Cuddihy, regional president

