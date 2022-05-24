This is what you can and cannot recycle in the mid-Willamette Valley

Trying to figure out what’s recyclable can be a head-scratcher, but there are resources for those in the mid-Willamette Valley with questions.

Here’s a few basics to start:

Reducing the amount of waste is better than recycling.

Items should be empty, clean and dry.

When in doubt, throw it out.

Plastic bags and Styrofoam cups aren’t recyclable.

Republic Services partnered with Oregon State University Materials Management department on a recycling lecture held on campus Monday, May 23. The lecture focused on current recycling guidelines in the region and included a preview of upcoming changes. The rules apply to both Benton and Linn counties.

Kenneth Larson led the discussion. He’s the municipal administrator and recycling education coordinator for Republic Services in western Oregon. Larson packed a lot into the hourlong presentation. Around 20 people attended in person and more than 100 tuned-in online.

“We’ve all heard the mantra 'reduce, reuse, recycle,'” Larson said. “Limit your consumption; only buy what you need; reuse the items you buy as many times as possible to keep them out of the waste stream.”

Recycling is good, he said, but it should be seen as a last-ditch effort to keep something out of the landfill, with a primary emphasis on reducing and reusing materials. That’s because recycling comes with an energy cost, much of it fossil fuel-based, and therefore an environmental cost as well.

“Many items can only be recycled a certain amount of times,” he said, offering the example of egg cartons, which are considered at an “end of life” stage for recycling because they’re made with such short fibers that the material can’t be reused. Fibers get shorter every time they’re recycled.

An important tip when sorting your recyclables is remembering small items, such as shredded paper and bottle and jug caps, can jam the works at recycling facilities, getting into parts of machines where they shouldn’t go.

Some people will bag up and seal shredded paper thinking that helps, Larson noted, but the bags just get discarded out of safety concerns. He suggested redacting confidential documents and recycling whole sheets rather than shredding the paper.

Most of the “really bad” contamination issues with recycling comes from bagging recyclables, Larson said. The plastic in garbage bags and shopping bags stretches in the grinders and gum up things, forcing workers to stop to clear the mess.

Larson warned that some items marked as recyclable or compostable are not, either because the plastic is the wrong type or they break organic certification in composting facilities — on top of maybe not breaking down correctly. And some products may carry markings intended to deceive consumers about recyclability, he said.

Republic offers hazardous material drop-offs during the year for those needing to dispose of paint, motor oil and other automotive fluids, batteries, fluorescent tubes, electronics, pesticides and herbicides.

Oh, and diapers? Larson said sometimes people believe they go in the yard waste or recycling carts. They do not; that’s gross.

“Humans are infinitely imaginative at what they think they can recycle,” Larson said.

Paper products that can go in the tan cart, aka the recyclables:

Newspapers, inserts, magazines, catalogs, phonebooks

Ads, envelopes, mixed paper

Paperback books (or donate them)

Non-foil wrapping paper

Corrugated cardboard (3 feet by 3 feet by three feet or smaller, flattened)

Cereal, dry food boxes (remove liners)

Plastic, metal products that can go in the tan cart:

Plastic bottles (no lids)

Plastic jugs

No. 5 plastic tubs (no lids)

Pill bottles (non-prescription)

Empty, clean, dry aluminum, tins and metal cans

Aluminum foiled, preferably balled up

These items never go in the tan cart:

Food-soiled, frozen food boxes, wax/plastic coated cardboard

Dirty or shredded paper, facial tissues

Ribbon and foil wrapping paper

Oil, paint containers and aerosol spray cans

Empty motor oil and antifreeze containers

Plastic plates and utensils

Caps and lids

Candy wrappers and chip bags

Polystyrene foam

Looking to the future, Larson mentioned the Recycling Modernization Act, which holds packaging makers accountable for mitigating the environmental cost of their products; creates a statewide list of what is and isn’t recyclable; and establishes a task force to study and make recommendations regarding deceptive marketing around recycling.

The Oregon legislature passed Senate Bill 582 into law during the 2021 legislative session. It was signed by Gov. Kate Brown in August. Recycling program changes are slated to begin in July 2025.

Learn more about Republic Services’ recycling guidelines by checking the company’s website. There are landing pages specific to Corvallis and Albany among others.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

