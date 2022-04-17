They're back: Farmers' markets open in Albany, Corvallis

Just off of the Corvallis riverfront on Saturday, around the corner from the antibiotic-free meats but on the left before the fresh goose eggs, a Fennec fox bumped into a panda at Riverland Family Farm.

Dressed in costume for an annual animal-themed Earth Day parade, 7-year-old River Moses took shelter from rain showers April 16 with his family under the awning at the 25-year fresh produce fixture on opening day for farmers’ markets in the mid-Willamette Valley.

About 45 vendors spread their wares over a few blocks of downtown for the Corvallis Farmers’ Market, starting a rush for seasonal produce that sold Riverland out of strawberries in the first hour or so of opening.

“They’ve got a good selection,” said River’s mom, Caroline Moses, a long-time shopper at the market and Corvallis muralist.

Her eyes scanned stepped crates full of food and blue table-clothed tables, and settled on green broad leaves, crisp and cool to the touch.

“I think I’m going to get some rabe,” she said.

Rachael LovellFord, mother of panda-costumed Wilder LovellFord, 1, said this season will be her 12th shopping at the market. Access to the local farms selling direct to customers made her much more in-tune with the region’s growing seasons.

“During berry season, we know to get to the market fast to get fresh berries. We know we have six weeks before the season ends," LovellFord said.

The open-air environment helped her feel safer from COVID-19, she said, and made it convenient to shop with a small child who doesn’t fully grasp other people’s social boundaries.

Wilder LovellFord sat on Rachael’s shoulders and tried to feed her a zucchini.

“This is what it is,” she said with a laugh. “Still easier than in a grocery store.”

Market manager Rebecca Landis said a few vendors didn’t show because of the rain, but also that she was glad the market was operating without coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions as it did in 2021, when vendors weren’t allowed to have customers in their stalls.

“Vendors had to have a discussion about every single tomato they sold,” she said.

The market enforced a strict perimeter and counted entrants, Landis said, and adhered to strict occupancy limits.

And Landis still wondered whether efforts to restrict the spread of one of the deadliest viruses in U.S. history would be enough.

“I lived in fear, too,” she said.

August Baunach, a Corvallis resident who had arrived at the market by bicycle, was decked out in yellow water-resistant clothing and strolled beneath the farm store’s awning.

The man behind the register, Doug Eldon, greeted him with an “August! How you doing?”

“Beautiful weather we’re having,” Baunach said.

Baunach said he’s known Eldon as a produce vendor for about 35 years.

On the other side of the Willamette River, about 100 people filtered between canopies in the Albany Farmers’ Market under sun and intermittently blue skies.

Millersburg resident Jason Yutzie said Saturday was the start of his weekend routine that gets him out of the house and into the air.

“I get up and have my coffee and make my produce run,” he said.

He found purple broccoli and radishes at the booth of Jefferson-based Camron Ridge Heritage Farmstead.

“They’re going to be part of Easter dinner,” he said.

Yutzie said he also buys cheese and meat at the Albany market, and tomato starts when he wants to try growing his own food — still undetermined this growing season.

“The amount of produce I pick up here is just better and bigger than what I grow,” he said.

The weather turned and cold wind brought clouds and rain to the market. Pam Nelson tried to hold down her volunteer job at the Oregon State University Linn County Extension.

Literally — she scrambled to collect paper packets of carrot seeds carried off by wind gusts.

Nelson made it across to the Camron Ridge booth opposite hers during a lull in the crowd.

“Their purple broccoli is just beautiful,” she said.

Elyana King was packing flowers and meat sticks out of the market. And cupcakes.

And, she said, shifting a paper bag in her arms, jars of jam.

King said she’s been in Albany for five years and had looked forward to opening day at the market, which she feels gets customers closer to the area’s farmers than grocery stores.

“I had to get a piece of everything,” King said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media.

