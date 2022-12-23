These Mid-Willamette Valley places are closed, delayed Friday morning

Icy conditions have moved several public agencies, transit systems and medical centers to either delay opening or shut down completely.

In addition, the Linn County Sheriff's Department released this information at 7:46 a.m.:

"Icy roads plague all of Linn County. ... All motorists are asked to stay home if at all possible. Roadways are covered in ice, and Linn County deputies and 911 dispatchers have been responding to dozens of crashes along county roads. Please drive with extreme caution if you must leave your home."

Here's a partial list of closures and delays:

Benton County Courthouse — closed

Linn County Circuit Court — closed

Benton County offices — closed

The Benton Area Transit morning runs for Coast to Valley Express and 99 Express have been canceled this morning.

Due to inclement weather, Corvallis Transit System will start later than normally scheduled. See website for details.

The afternoon runs begin at the Corvallis Downtown Transit Center and will be available at the following times there:

Coast to Valley Express, 2:37 p.m.

99 Express, 12:47 p.m.

These times are subject to change and updates will be provided as needed.

The Albanty office of the Oregon Cascades West COG is closed but operating remotely. This includes services that require transportation, like Ride Line and Meals on Wheels. Office staff will be limited, working remotely, and from the hours of 8 a.m. to noon.

OSU Beaver Store — closed

Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Center — three-hour delay for Corvallis location; Newport location closed.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a change in operating hours for Benton County offices.