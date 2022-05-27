These are the Memorial Day events set for mid-Willamette Valley

SATURDAY, MAY 28 THROUGH MONDAY, MAY 30

Self-guided walking tours, all day, Albany Masonic Cemetery, 700 SW Broadway St. All are invited to visit the cemetery over Memorial Day Weekend for a tour of graves of notables. Fifty yellow placards throughout the 5 acres recount the lives of a cross-section of Albany’s citizens, including Samuel Althouse (1825-1886), one of Albany’s earliest settlers; and Carol (Dirrett) Davis (1919-2014), director of the American Red Cross during the 1964 floods and the Vietnam War. Volunteers have been restoring markers and grounds for seven years through grants from the Oregon Historic Cemeteries Grant and local donors. The cemetery is considered “significant” in the inventory of Oregon historic properties and is looked after by the Albany St. Johns Lodge #17 AF & AM.

MONDAY, MAY 30

Benton County Veterans Memorial, Inc., annual Memorial Day ceremony, 2 p.m., Corvallis National Guard Armory, 1100 NW Kings Blvd. Information: 541-740-4140.

Willamette Valley Concert Band Memorial Day concert, 3 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The band, under the direction of John Russell, returns to the stage after a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. The concert, “Honoring the Fallen,” will feature patriotic music, including John Williams' “Hymn for the Fallen” from the movie "Saving Private Ryan" and music by Henry Mancini and Rogers and Hammerstein. Additional works include “National Emblem” by E.E. Bagley, Henry Fillmore's “Americans We,” “Amazing Grace” by Frank Ticheli, the “Armed Forces Salute” arranged by Bob Lowden, and “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa. Admission is free, thanks to the band's donors and sponsors. All audience contributions will go to fund scholarships for middle and high school students to attend summer music camp. The band, based in Albany, has played concerts in the Willamette Valley since 1970. The approximately 50-member band includes adult musicians from Benton, Linn, Marion and Polk counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0