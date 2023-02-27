There is a growing need for full-time and part-time relief care foster homes in Linn and Benton counties, especially for youth who struggle with behavioral or mental health from past trauma.

Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. has a program that offers therapeutic support for foster youth using a trauma-informed approach. Volunteer families with this program receive more than 36 hours of training in trauma-informed care, collaborative problem solving, how trauma affects the brain and more.

“All of our kids have experienced trauma of some sort,” said Program Manager Katelyn Hershberger. “Our goal is to stabilize them in a home setting and then help them transition to permanency.”

Placement for children with behavioral and mental health struggles can be challenging, especially for teens. Hershberger said her organization tries to be mindful in placement matching because a negative experience could be traumatic on both the foster youth and the foster family.

It is of the utmost importance to keep these youth in a warm family setting rather than a clinical setting like a hospital, she added. Many kids are placed outside of their home community because there are no foster homes available in their area.

“The latest numbers from Child Welfare indicate that 16 youth from Benton, Lincoln, and Linn counties are currently in residential group or institutional care,” said Adam Rodakowski, director of foster care at GOBHI, in a press release. “Our goal is to add at least eight more homes to support bringing these kids back to their community.”

In 2021, Child Welfare reported Benton County had 82 children in traditional foster care, Lincoln County served 150 kids and Linn County supported 240 children.

Part-time placements, otherwise known as respite placements, typically last two to 14 days for youth ranging in age from 4 to 17.

The typical length of a full-time placement is six months to two years.

“We provide foster parents a unique set of tools and support to build the structured, yet flexible home environments that vulnerable youth need in order to make a lasting change in their lives,” said the program’s marketing specialist, Jean Flintsmith. “In the process, our foster parents find their own lives changed in a myriad of positive ways.”

Foster families are supported with specialized training with individual, group, and online opportunities to prepare foster parents for what will be asked of them, including 24/7 on-call support, two paid days off per month for full-time homes and and other support.

Potential foster parents can visit gobhi.org/fc or call 541-298-2101 to learn more about the program and possible placement.