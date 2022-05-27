The story of a Korean War vet from Lebanon remembered this Memorial Day

Asked to recall a war and most Americans probably think back to World War I or II, maybe Vietnam. Perhaps the more recent efforts in Afghanistan or Iraq come to mind. But if not for the TV show "M.A.S.H.," probably few would remember the Korean War at all.

Some 40,000 Americans lost their lives in this conflict. One of those soldiers was from Lebanon, a name in the veterans memorial wall at Timber Linn Memorial Park. His name is Wilfred Embree Woods.

A Linn County tradition

Every year, Randy Martinak selects one name from the veteran's memorial at the park to honor. This year, he chose Woods.

Martinak, a member of the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association Executive Board, said he feels compelled to research and share the stories of the local veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Woods is a unique pick this year, having served in one of the lesser talked about wars, the "forgotten war," Martinak as puts it. Yet he was able to find plenty of information about Woods, and even connected with some of his family still living in the Willamette Valley.

Entering the military

Who was Wilfred Woods? Born on Aug. 7, 1926, to Embree Cyril Woods and Clara Ellen Clifton Woods in Nebraska, he was one of 12 children.

When he was 15, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, thrusting the United States into World War II. His older brother Stewart was called into the active service and served in Germany and Italy.

Like many young men who had siblings in the military, Woods wanted to serve too.

The Woods family moved to Lebanon, but Wilfred stayed in Nebraska and worked. He registered for the draft in 1944 on his 18th birthday. At the time, the war was nearly over, but soldiers were still needed for various tasks.

Woods was assigned to an airborne unit. Although records are unclear how long Woods served during this time, he did re-enlist in the U.S. Army on Dec. 9, 1948.

The next time Woods was called into action, he was sent to the Republic of South Korea. In July 1950, he was a part of the 23rd infantry regiment of the 2nd infantry division.

The Korean War

War swept the peninsula when 75,000 soldiers from the North Korea People’s Army invaded South Korea.

Woods was stationed at what was known as the Pusan Perimeter near the Naktong River. His was the first military unit to break out of the perimeter and was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for defense of the river on Sept. 29, 1950. Woods had previously been cited for heroic achievement that same month.

Woods also received the Bronze Star Medal for heroic achievement regarding military operations against an armed enemy of the U.S.

The citation for the medal said Woods voluntarily and without hesitation advanced alone to engage fire from an enemy machine gun, so his comrades could move to a position where they could fight back. Woods’ heroism resulted in a minimum of casualties, according to the citation.

It is unknown if Woods even knew he received the Bronze Star Medal with a “V” for a Valor device. His Bronze Star was ultimately delivered to his father about a year after Woods was believed to have fallen into enemy hands.

Captured by the enemy

The events in Woods’ life between Sept. 16, 1950, and Nov. 30, 1950, are unclear. The war seemed like it was coming to an end — the North Korean army had been pushed back, and there was talk of coming home by Christmas.

That changed when the People’s Volunteer Army of Communist China entered the war to aid the North Koreans. Chinese soldiers kept coming and kept attacking, forcing soldiers to retreat.

Troops began to withdraw to the south. During this evacuation, Woods was taken prisoner by the PVA.

The last letter the Woodses received from their son was in October 1950. He was reported missing in action Nov. 30, 1950. The communist forces listed Woods as having died while a prisoner of war.

A letter from the war department confirmed Woods' death while imprisoned at North Korea POW camp No. 6 near the Manchurian border. He reportedly died of malnutrition on Feb. 23, 1951, just three months his capture.

After death

There are no official records of communication between the Chinese Communist forces and the U.S. Army surrounding what happened to Woods.

What the Woods family learned all came from the War Department and a corporal who had been captured the same day as Woods. They didn’t know if they would ever recover their son’s remains. There were stories of torture and massacres, malnutrition and severe weather conditions from the prisoner camps.

The conflict raged for two more years, until an armistice was reached in 1953.

It’s unclear exactly when Woods’ remains were repatriated. It’s possible the Lebanon man returned home during Operation Glory in 1954 in which North Korea returned the remains of more than 3,000 Americans.

Either way, Woods was buried at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland on Feb. 24, 1956.

Coming home

Although it’s been decades since he was buried, Woods’ story lives on. He has many nieces and nephews, some who live in the Willamette Valley to this day.

“I’m really proud of the fact that they chose him,” said Judy Woods, 68, of Salem. “It keeps his story and what he did alive.”

Judy Woods is one of Wilfred’s nieces. Although she never met her uncle, she said her father used to talk about Uncle Wilfred a lot.

“They were really close,” she said. “I’m proud to have him honored because of what he did.”

Wilfred Woods will be recognized at this year’s Memorial Day ceremony at Timber Linn Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30. The event is put on by the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association.

The annual event recognizes local soldiers who gave their lives fighting in war. Judy Woods and other family members will be in attendance to honor Wilfred Woods, prisoners of war, soldiers missing in action and Korean War veterans.

One of Wilfred’s siblings is still alive. Naomi Herman, now in her 90s and living out of state, won’t be able to make it to the ceremony, although she wanted to be there to remember her brother, Judy Woods said.

The ceremony will also include a real-life Rosie the Riveter, Nita Eggers of Albany, laying of wreaths in remembrance, a rifle salute, a flyover and more.

