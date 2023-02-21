The Red Dress Party will return to Peacock Bar & Grill in Corvallis on Saturday, Feb. 25 after a three-year hiatus.

What can party attendees expect? Drinking, dancing and a whole lot of red.

The Red Dress Party is one of the larger fundraisers for the local roller derby team, Sick Town Roller Derby. Previously known as the Sick Town Derby Dames, the team is all about athletic fun and female empowerment in Linn and Benton counties.

The party's history

The roller derby team is connected to the Corvallis Hash House Harriers, a national running group that describes themselves as “a drinking group with a running problem.”

Lore has it that in 1987, a woman was visiting a friend who happened to be a member of the running group. She came from the airport wearing a red dress and decided to join in on one of their annual runs.

The following year, they invited her back, and hundreds of male and female “Hashers” ran the race in red dresses in her honor. Thus, the Red Dress Run was born, and the Red Dress Party began in 2002.

The local Hash House Harriers chapter arranges its run to coordinate with the Red Dress Party each year. Participants come straight from the run to the party dressed to the nines in red.

Sick Town adopted the party as a fundraiser in 2009, and it has been hosted at houses and multiple locations in Corvallis, including SubZero Corvallis, the Elks Lodge, Magenta and Peacock.

League President Adrienne Ewanchyna said most roller derby players have a nickname or alter ego. Hers is "Blade Maiden," or "Blade."

The last Red Dress Party was in 2019, and Blade said she’s thrilled to bring it back.

“A lot of leagues didn’t make it through the pandemic, so we’re just really happy we were able to survive,” she said. “This party has been part of the community for a long time, so we’re excited to revive it.”

Party details

Doors will open at the top of the Peacock, 125 SW Second St., at 9 p.m. Saturday. Everyone over 21 is welcome so long as they show up in a fabulous red outfit. Dresses are not required, but the color red is.

If attendees do not own red, the team will stick them in something red for an extra $10. There will also be red party favors to spruce up the fits, including red trinkets, sunglasses and glow-up necklaces.

Four local DJs — DJ Manny, Woods, Krikwood and Glowcat — will keep people dancing through the night.

Tickets are available at the door for $15 for those who arrive in their own red outfit, $25 for a rental red outfit and $30 for a special entry that includes a red Sick Town T-shirt to wear and keep.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Proceeds go to “help keep us rolling,” Blade said. The team works hard to make roller derby available to anyone who is interested in trying it out, she added, by purchasing safety gear and skates, so interested skaters don't have to purchase the items themselves before they try the sport.

"We also do a lot of community outreach, and raise money, awareness or have drives for other organizations in the community," Blade said. "Giving back is important to us."

The league also provides roller skating lessons for adults hoping to become roller derby players, referees or those who simply want to skate for fun and exercise. More information is available at sicktownderbydames.com.